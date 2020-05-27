Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name
Aleteia
Exclusive photos: Rome after the coronavirus lockdown
Philip Kosloski
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Spirituality

The secret of making a good retreat? Letting Jesus figure everything out

BIBLE
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Sr. Marie Veritas, SV | May 27, 2020

Jesus wants more for you than you do for yourself. What kind of graces does He want to give you on retreat?

A retreat is not simply “time out” for Jesus — it’s “time in” with Jesus.

Making time for a spiritual retreat may be one of the most powerful things we ever do in our lives. Jesus Himself invited his disciples to “‘come away by yourselves to a lonely place, and rest awhile.’ For many were coming and going, and they had no leisure even to eat.” (Mark 6:31). In our regular lives, we can get so caught up in trying to figure things out — our routine, our relationships, our vocation, our class schedule, our prayer life — that we can miss the main point of everything: that is, being with Jesus. That’s what we’re made for. That’s what our hearts long for. When we forget this, we find ourselves spinning, empty, and grasping. Retreat picks us up and sets us back in this fundamental posture of the heart — looking at Jesus looking at me, letting Him love me. 

But, let’s be honest. For some, the idea of making a spiritual retreat — a time of focused prayer and reflection — can be a bit intimidating. It’s a big deal to be alone with God. It’s a big deal to stop our normal (or even our abnormal, pandemic) pace of life. It’s a big deal to come face to face with our hearts.

Read more:
Unleashing Fire: Join Aleteia’s Online Pentecost Retreat

For others, there can be an anxiety about wanting to “do it right.” We want to pray “right,” to discern “right,” to listen “right.” It’s easy to worry that we’re somehow going to “mess it up,” or miss what God wants to tell us.

But we don’t have to be anxious about anything — the Holy Spirit is in charge. Prayer is not about doing something; prayer is about being with Someone — the One who created you in His image, a unique and unrepeatable reflection of His glory.

One definition of retreat is “a forced or strategic withdrawal of an army before an enemy” or “the act of withdrawing, as into safety or privacy.” It’s a great parallel to what happens on a spiritual retreat — the humble realization that I can’t do it on my own, that I need a Savior, that I need Someone to fight my battles for me and in me.

Pandemic or not, we so often become caught up by a thousand worries and opinions, finding ourselves restless, weary, and discouraged. That’s why, on retreat, we make a point to remove ourselves from the distractions of our lives — like our cell phone, social media, and just plain ol’ noise — and withdraw to the secret place in our hearts, which is where we can encounter the gaze of the God of the Universe, who loved us from all eternity and will never cease loving us. As Jean Corbon (one of the main contributors to the prayer section of the Catechism) wrote, the most fruitful activity of the human person is to be able to receive God (from The Wellspring of Worship by Ignatius Press).

Jesus wants more for you than you do for yourself. He desires your healing, wholeness, and happiness. He desires you. What kind of graces does He want to give you on retreat? He might want to heal a past memory. He might want to give His peace where there is anxiety. He might want to invite you to follow Him in a particular way. Whatever He wants to do, it is for you; it is personal, unique, and  deeply intimate. There is nothing about you that is too much for God, and there is nothing about you that is not enough for God. We don’t have to prove ourselves to our Father. We don’t ever have to be afraid of what God might say to our hearts. He is always about our good.

So, what’s the secret of making a good retreat? At the end of the day, the secret is just showing up and letting Him love us. It’s coming before Him as we are — poor, broken, and little — and letting Him delight in us. It’s giving Him all the pieces of our lives and letting Him make something new. We’re made for glory, for infinite love, for peace, for joy. Let’s not sell ourselves short.

This Pentecost, we invite you: Join the Dominican Friars and the Sisters of Life, and come on retreat! God wants to make all things new in your life, your heart, and your relationships. He wants to tell you the truth of who you are. He wants to set your heart ablaze. Be not afraid!

Tags:
Prayer
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch this 3 year-old’s adorable version of the Our Father
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
  8. John Burger
    The strange account of the day “angels” saved British …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]