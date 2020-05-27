We have to pray even to be saved from ourselves, says pope

Pope Francis reflected at the general audience of May 27 about how devastating evil is present from the very first pages of Genesis. But in contrast to it, is the power of prayer.

After Adam and Eve distrust their creator and give into ambition, only to find out, as Francis said, that Satan “pays badly,” then comes Cain who feels envy for his brother.

And on and on through the generations of humanity, we see the saga of brother against brother.