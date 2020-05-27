When plague hit Vienna in 1679, the emperor built this monument as sign of faith

Today, citizens are returning to the “Plague Column” to pray for the end of the current pandemic.
The tribute to the Holy Trinity is represented in multiple ways. In the upper third of the pedestal, Leopold I is praying for God to intercede during the plague. The angels are in multiples of three. And the highest level of the column hosts a representation of the Holy Trinity, a sign of the gratitude of the city for overcoming the epidemic. The plague itself is represented at the bottom of the structure, as an evil-looking female figure being pushed away by an angel and a young woman holding a cross.
In recent weeks, this ancient landmark has turned into a place of pilgrimage, with locals lighting candles, leaving flowers and praying for the end of the current pandemic. This memorial is particularly evocative at night, when its marble and gold decorations shine in the dark thanks to the red votive candles left by believers.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!