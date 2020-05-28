10 Quotes from the Psalms to bring calm in times of anxiety

Click here to launch the slideshow

Anxiety, that feeling of fear or apprehension regarding the future, is a natural response when facing an important event or difficult situation. All of us have experienced anxiety, more or less intensely, and there are various ways we can react to it.

When we’re plagued by anxiety, everything looks dark, as if we were in an endless tunnel. We are tempted to lose hope, but we need to remember that the tunnel actually does have an exit, and we’ll be out of the darkness sooner if we remember that we’re not alone. Even if it seems like we’ve been abandoned or isolated from help, God never abandons us.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned our lives upside down, and even though the restrictions on our movements and activities are slowly lifting, we don’t know what the future holds. Many of us have lost our jobs, some have lost loved ones, and it’s not over yet; the consequences of this pandemic will be with us for years.

The Bible is an unfailing source of inspiration and consolation at times like these. This is an ideal moment to read the verses taken from the Psalms that we’ve put into this slideshow.

