Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
Aleteia
Exclusive photos: Rome after the coronavirus lockdown
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Lifestyle

10 Quotes from the Psalms to bring calm in times of anxiety

Andrew Mayovskyy | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Maria Paola Daud | May 28, 2020

It’s natural to feel worry in times of difficulty, but Sacred Scripture is an unfailing source of strength and peace.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Anxiety, that feeling of fear or apprehension regarding the future, is a natural response when facing an important event or difficult situation. All of us have experienced anxiety, more or less intensely, and there are various ways we can react to it.

When we’re plagued by anxiety, everything looks dark, as if we were in an endless tunnel. We are tempted to lose hope, but we need to remember that the tunnel actually does have an exit, and we’ll be out of the darkness sooner if we remember that we’re not alone. Even if it seems like we’ve been abandoned or isolated from help, God never abandons us.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned our lives upside down, and even though the restrictions on our movements and activities are slowly lifting, we don’t know what the future holds. Many of us have lost our jobs, some have lost loved ones, and it’s not over yet; the consequences of this pandemic will be with us for years.

The Bible is an unfailing source of inspiration and consolation at times like these. This is an ideal moment to read the verses taken from the Psalms that we’ve put into this slideshow.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
6 Pieces of beautiful music that can bring you peace
Read more:
12 Scripture passages to calm your nerves and be at peace
Tags:
AnxietyBiblePeace of GodPrayer
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. John Burger
    Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch this 3 year-old’s adorable version of the Our Father
  5. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope gives us a special prayer for this year
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]