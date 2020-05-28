Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Cerith Gardiner
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Cerith Gardiner
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Philip Kosloski
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Gelsomino Del Guercio
Philip Kosloski
Philip Kosloski
Praise God for the beauty of nature with this Psalm

Philip Kosloski | May 28, 2020

The Psalmist cannot contain his joy at seeing the beauty of God’s handiwork.

The natural world is a beauty to behold, one that ultimately leads us back to God, the creator of it all.

Unfortunately, we do not always think about praising God for the beauty of his creation, thanking him for all that he has given to us.

Here is Psalm 8, which serves as a perfect example of how we can look at nature and praise God for his majestic designs.

O Lord, our Lord,
how awesome is your name through all the earth!

I will sing of your majesty above the heavens
with the mouths of babes and infants.
You have established a bulwark against your foes,
to silence enemy and avenger.

When I see your heavens, the work of your fingers,
the moon and stars that you set in place—
What is man that you are mindful of him,
and a son of man that you care for him?
Yet you have made him little less than a god,
crowned him with glory and honor.
You have given him rule over the works of your hands,
put all things at his feet:
All sheep and oxen,
even the beasts of the field,
The birds of the air, the fish of the sea,
and whatever swims the paths of the seas.

O Lord, our Lord,
how awesome is your name through all the earth!

