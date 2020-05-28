Praise God for the beauty of nature with this Psalm

The Psalmist cannot contain his joy at seeing the beauty of God’s handiwork.
Unfortunately, we do not always think about praising God for the beauty of his creation, thanking him for all that he has given to us.
Here is Psalm 8, which serves as a perfect example of how we can look at nature and praise God for his majestic designs.
O Lord, our Lord,
how awesome is your name through all the earth!
I will sing of your majesty above the heavens
with the mouths of babes and infants.
You have established a bulwark against your foes,
to silence enemy and avenger.
When I see your heavens, the work of your fingers,
the moon and stars that you set in place—
What is man that you are mindful of him,
and a son of man that you care for him?
Yet you have made him little less than a god,
crowned him with glory and honor.
You have given him rule over the works of your hands,
put all things at his feet:
All sheep and oxen,
even the beasts of the field,
The birds of the air, the fish of the sea,
and whatever swims the paths of the seas.
O Lord, our Lord,
how awesome is your name through all the earth!
