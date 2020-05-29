Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the temptation challenge”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Lifestyle

9 Ways to celebrate the new graduate in your family

Rob Hainer | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | May 29, 2020

With ceremonies canceled across the country, here is how you can give your child the graduation they deserve.

Click here to launch the slideshow

After years of study, students across the country are graduating without their much-deserved graduation ceremony. While they won’t get to wear their cap and gown with all their other graduate friends or walk across the stage to receive their diploma or degree, they will still be official graduates and that is something to celebrate!

So to make this rite of passage a little more meaningful during this pandemic, here are a number of ways to celebrate your child’s long-awaited graduation…

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
Anthony Fauci surprises Holy Cross graduates with virtual commencement celebration message
Read more:
The Catholic history of the graduate’s cap and gown

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
CoronavirusEducation
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch this 3 year-old’s adorable version of the Our Father
  4. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  5. Calah Alexander
    The best kinds of exercise to boost your immune system
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope gives us a special prayer for this year
  7. John Burger
    Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses …
  8. V. M. Traverso
    “The smallest Catholic church in 49 States” is in …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]