9 Ways to celebrate the new graduate in your family

After years of study, students across the country are graduating without their much-deserved graduation ceremony. While they won’t get to wear their cap and gown with all their other graduate friends or walk across the stage to receive their diploma or degree, they will still be official graduates and that is something to celebrate!

So to make this rite of passage a little more meaningful during this pandemic, here are a number of ways to celebrate your child’s long-awaited graduation…