Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take "the temptation challenge"
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope's mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope's mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Spirituality

A brief litany to restore health to the sick

canterbury
Graham Hobster | Pixabay CC0
Philip Kosloski | May 29, 2020

The litany invokes the intercession of St. Augustine of Canterbury, Apostle of England.

One powerful intercessor for the sick who isn’t normally invoked is St. Augustine of Canterbury, known as the “Apostle of England.” He was a missionary during the 6th century and was sent by the pope to bring Christianity to the island.

Many stories were written about him and countless miracles have been attributed to his intercession.

Here is an excerpt from the traditional litany in his honor, focusing on his intercession to restore the health of the sick.

Holy Trinity, One God,
Have mercy on us.

Holy Mary, Mother of God,
Pray for us.

Holy Mary, devoutly honored by Saint Augustine,
Pray for us.

Great Apostle of England,
Pray for us.

St. Augustine, curing the blind,
Pray for us.

St. Augustine, restoring health to the sick,
Pray for us.

In all our wants of body and soul,
Help us by thy intercession.

In case of sickness,
Help us by thy intercession.

In the hour of our death,
Help us by thy intercession.

V. Intercede for us, O holy Augustine, great Apostle of England,
R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

O God, Who in the conversion of the Gentiles,
hast mercifully granted the pious prayers of Saint Augustine,
Thy Confessor and Bishop,
vouchsafe to grant through his merits
and intercession that we,
bewailing our sins,
may be consoled by the gift of Thy graces,
through Jesus Christ Our Lord.

Amen.

Read more:
If a member of your family is sick, say this prayer
Read more:
Prayer to St. Camillus for the recovery of the sick

 

Tags:
COVID-19Devotions and Feasts
