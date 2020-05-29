A brief litany to restore health to the sick

The litany invokes the intercession of St. Augustine of Canterbury, Apostle of England.
Many stories were written about him and countless miracles have been attributed to his intercession.
Here is an excerpt from the traditional litany in his honor, focusing on his intercession to restore the health of the sick.
Holy Trinity, One God,
Have mercy on us.
Holy Mary, Mother of God,
Pray for us.
Holy Mary, devoutly honored by Saint Augustine,
Pray for us.
Great Apostle of England,
Pray for us.
St. Augustine, curing the blind,
Pray for us.
St. Augustine, restoring health to the sick,
Pray for us.
In all our wants of body and soul,
Help us by thy intercession.
In case of sickness,
Help us by thy intercession.
In the hour of our death,
Help us by thy intercession.
V. Intercede for us, O holy Augustine, great Apostle of England,
R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.
O God, Who in the conversion of the Gentiles,
hast mercifully granted the pious prayers of Saint Augustine,
Thy Confessor and Bishop,
vouchsafe to grant through his merits
and intercession that we,
bewailing our sins,
may be consoled by the gift of Thy graces,
through Jesus Christ Our Lord.
Amen.
