A brief litany to restore health to the sick

One powerful intercessor for the sick who isn’t normally invoked is St. Augustine of Canterbury, known as the “Apostle of England.” He was a missionary during the 6th century and was sent by the pope to bring Christianity to the island.

Many stories were written about him and countless miracles have been attributed to his intercession.

Here is an excerpt from the traditional litany in his honor, focusing on his intercession to restore the health of the sick.