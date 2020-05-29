Ask Jesus to open his heart to you with this prayer

The next time you pray, try using this prayer to be even closer to Jesus.
Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that should help you deepen that relationship, asking Jesus to open his heart to you and taking the opportunity to stay with him. When prayed with faith and devotion, this will prayer bring down God’s love upon your soul and establish a peace that will endure.
O divine Jesus, inexhaustible fountain of all good things, open to us, we beseech you, the interior of your Heart; that, having entered, by pious meditation, into this sanctuary of divine love, we may fix for ever there our hearts, as the place wherein are found the treasure, the repose, and the happiness of holy souls; who lives and reign for ever and ever. Amen.
