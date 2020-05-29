Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Ask Jesus to open his heart to you with this prayer

Philip Kosloski | May 29, 2020

The next time you pray, try using this prayer to be even closer to Jesus.

Prayer at its basic level is about our relationship with God. It is focused on how deeply we are united with God and how that affects our everyday life.

Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that should help you deepen that relationship, asking Jesus to open his heart to you and taking the opportunity to stay with him. When prayed with faith and devotion, this will prayer bring down God’s love upon your soul and establish a peace that will endure.

O divine Jesus, inexhaustible fountain of all good things, open to us, we beseech you, the interior of your Heart; that, having entered, by pious meditation, into this sanctuary of divine love, we may fix for ever there our hearts, as the place wherein are found the treasure, the repose, and the happiness of holy souls; who lives and reign for ever and ever. Amen.

Read more:
Let Jesus’ resurrection transform your heart
Read more:
Prayer to remain in the Heart of Jesus after communion
