Those most affected by COVID-19 will help pope lead Saturday Rosary (11:30 am EDT)

Click above to pray with the Holy Father for the end of the pandemic
The Holy Father will pray the Rosary from the Lourdes Grotto in the Vatican Gardens, and has invited Marian and other Shrines around the world to join into the live-streamed event.
The Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, which has sponsored the event, has titled it: “Devoted with one accord to prayer, together with Mary,” a reference to Acts 1:14, as the Apostles gathered in prayer with Mary, awaiting the Holy Spirit. The feast of Pentecost is Sunday.
Vatican News explained that the decades of the Rosary will be recited by men and women representing the various categories of people who have been particularly affected by Covid-19.
These include a doctor and a nurse; someone who recovered from the illness and someone who lost a loved-one to it; a priest, a hospital chaplain, and a nun who is a nurse.
Other participants include a pharmacist, a doctor, and a journalist; an Italian Civil Protection volunteer; and, a young family who welcomed a baby into the world during the pandemic.
Join the pope in praying the Rosary right here, with English voice-over. The link above will go live at the scheduled time.
The event will also be live-streamed in the original language (Italian) accompanied by Sign Language used in Italy : click here
