5 Bible passages that can help us in times of difficulty

A few months after the start of the pandemic, w’re still seeing and experiencing the consequences: sickness, death, sorrow, and physical and psychological suffering. The economy is reeling from the effects.

If we’re looking for an anchor that will give us security in these worrying times, the Bible can help us find it.

Here are 5 Bible passages that can bring light and comfort to us as individuals and as families. The first four are taken from the Old Testament; the last is from the New Testament. They were written many centuries ago, but they still touch our hearts today.

