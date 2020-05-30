Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

Day 9: Pentecost novena

Fred de Noyelle / Godong
Kathleen N. Hattrup | May 30, 2020

Those who keep their hearts open to inspirations from the Holy Spirit are happy!

Pentecost Novena, Day 9

Introductory Prayer:

Come, O Holy Spirit: enlighten my understanding in order that to know your commands; strengthen my heart against the snares of the enemy; enkindle my will … I have heard your voice, and I don’t want to harden my heart and resist, saying “later … tomorrow.” Nunc coepi! Now! Lest there be no tomorrow for me!

O, Spirit of truth and wisdom, Spirit of understanding and counsel, Spirit of joy and peace! I want what you want, I want it because you want it, I want it as you want it, I want it when you want it.

Reflection:

Spiritual writer Jacques Philippe, in his book In the School of the Holy Spirit, assures us that the inspirations of the Holy Spirit are always possible.

When God inspires us to do something (if it really is God who is the source of that inspiration), at the same time he supplies the ability to do it, even if it is beyond our capacity or scares us at the start. Every motion that comes from God brings both the light to understand what God intends, and the strength to accomplish it: light that illuminates the mind, and strength that gives power to the will.

Thus, as Father Philippe shares from the wisdom of St. Francis de Sales:

Those who keep their hearts open to holy inspirations are happy! For they will never lack those [inspirations] that they need in order to live in their state well and devoutly, and to exercise the duties of their profession in a holy way.

Closing Prayer:

Holy and divine Spirit! Through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, your Spouse, bring the fullness of your gifts into our hearts. Comforted and strengthened by you, may we live according to your will and may we die praising your infinite mercy. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

These prayers are taken from the Holy Spirit devotion of St. Josemaria

Father Cantalamessa: If Mary was tempted, it was above all beneath the Cross

According to St. Luke, Jesus ascended into heaven after “appearing to [the apostles] during forty days” (Acts 1:3) after his Resurrection. This means that the time between Jesus’ ascension and the coming of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost is nine days (not including the day of Jesus’ ascension). Many Christians through the ages have seen these nine days of prayer as a model, and thus developed devotions that consist of nine days (or months, or even hours) of prayer for a specific intention or to a particular saint. This number was seen as divinely inspired and so “novenas” (from the Latin word, novem, meaning “nine”), were viewed as a uniquely powerful way to pray.

