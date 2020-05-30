Meditate on Pentecost with this simple exercise

If you are looking to enter into the mystery of Pentecost more deeply, one way is to take apart the biblical event into smaller segments, reflecting on every action that occurs.

This can be done effectively during the Rosary as you meditate on the Glorious Mysteries.

The Rosary is meant to be a meditative prayer, where you are immersed into the life of Jesus Christ and his mother. However, at times we can get lost in the prayers and forget to meditate on the mystery.

One way to stay focused on the mystery and grow deeper in love and knowledge of Pentecost is to focus on the following short sentences before praying each Hail Mary. These sentences are found in Fr. John Procter’s Rosary Guide and are a great way to focus our prayer in a simple way.

It is hoped that the sentences will bring our attention back to the mystery we are meditating on, fight distractions and help us grow deeper in love of God.

Mary and the Apostles prepare for the coming of the Holy Spirit. [Hail Mary…] Jesus sends the Holy Spirit on the day of Pentecost [Hail Mary…] A mighty wind fills the house. [Hail Mary…] Fiery tongues rest on Mary and the Apostles. [Hail Mary…] They are all filled with the Holy Spirit. [Hail Mary…] They speak with numerous tongues. [Hail Mary…] Men of all nations are gathered to hear them. [Hail Mary…] Filled with zeal, the Apostles preach to them. [Hail Mary…] Three thousand souls are added to the Church. [Hail Mary…] The Holy Spirit fills our souls with grace. [Hail Mary…]