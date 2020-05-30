Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Exclusive photos: Rome after the coronavirus lockdown

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Meditate on Pentecost with this simple exercise

Philip Kosloski | May 30, 2020

This method breaks down the events of Pentecost into bite-sized meditations for use during the Rosary.

If you are looking to enter into the mystery of Pentecost more deeply, one way is to take apart the biblical event into smaller segments, reflecting on every action that occurs.

This can be done effectively during the Rosary as you meditate on the Glorious Mysteries.

The Rosary is meant to be a meditative prayer, where you are immersed into the life of Jesus Christ and his mother. However, at times we can get lost in the prayers and forget to meditate on the mystery.

One way to stay focused on the mystery and grow deeper in love and knowledge of Pentecost is to focus on the following short sentences before praying each Hail Mary. These sentences are found in Fr. John Procter’s Rosary Guide and are a great way to focus our prayer in a simple way.

It is hoped that the sentences will bring our attention back to the mystery we are meditating on, fight distractions and help us grow deeper in love of God.

  1. Mary and the Apostles prepare for the coming of the Holy Spirit. [Hail Mary…]
  2. Jesus sends the Holy Spirit on the day of Pentecost [Hail Mary…]
  3. A mighty wind fills the house. [Hail Mary…]
  4. Fiery tongues rest on Mary and the Apostles. [Hail Mary…]
  5. They are all filled with the Holy Spirit. [Hail Mary…]
  6. They speak with numerous tongues. [Hail Mary…]
  7. Men of all nations are gathered to hear them. [Hail Mary…]
  8. Filled with zeal, the Apostles preach to them. [Hail Mary…]
  9. Three thousand souls are added to the Church. [Hail Mary…]
  10. The Holy Spirit fills our souls with grace. [Hail Mary…]
Read more:
A brief and simple way to meditate on Jesus’ ascension
Read more:
How the Rosary is a powerful form of meditation
