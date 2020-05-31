Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Lifestyle

3 Low-risk outdoor activities for your summer bucket list

FISHING
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | May 31, 2020

Grow closer to God through the beauty of His creation this summer.

It’s said that God wrote two books: The Bible, and the Book of Nature. Indeed, the majesty of the created world bears witness to His goodness: “The heavens are telling the glory of God, and the firmament proclaims his handiwork” (Psalm 19:1). This summer, plan to grow closer to God with these outdoor activities⁠—and fortunately they’re all low-risk ways to get out and about during the pandemic!

1
Hiking

This simple but rewarding activity trains you in some of the virtues needed for spiritual progress: perseverance, endurance, prudence, patience. And it’s fun!

Hiking is such a popular metaphor for the spiritual life that there’s even a book about it. And it was a beloved pastime of saints like John Paul II and Pier Giorgio Frassati.

2
Camping

You might not want to take a conventional vacation this summer, with the risk of germs from public restrooms, airports, and restaurants. Camping is a perfect alternative!

Not only is camping a wonderful way to bring your family together or to form close bonds with friends, but the quiet nights in the forest bring peace and appreciation for God’s creation that is rare to find. For tent camping trips, you can call on the patronage of St. Paul, who earned a living by making tents!

3
Fishing

Fishing is often a contemplative experience, and it calls to mind the lives of Christ’s apostles, several of whom were Galilean fishermen. Whether as “fishers of men” (Matthew 4:19) or literal fish, Christians can find metaphors for the spiritual life and opportunities for recollection in this simple activity.

Read more:
5 Saints who loved the great outdoors
Read more:
Holy Catholic pilgrimages for your “bucket list”
