Amazon employee stops to pray for baby on her delivery rounds

The kind gesture, caught on camera, has now gone viral.
Lucas’ mom explained on a Facebook page dedicated to his story, Strong Like Lucas, how her son was born with an aberrant right subclavian artery, which means that since his birth it’s been difficult for him to swallow properly, and this has had a detrimental effect on his quality of life. One way to make things a little easier for the baby boy is to use a particular type of thickener that his parents have been ordering online to avoid going to the stores.
So Raquel decided to leave a note of gratitude on her front door to all those delivery workers helping to keep her son fed, saying: “We have an infant with medical needs and online deliveries are essential to his health. You are helping keep our son alive and well.”
It was on one delivery that Raquel spotted Salinas stop to pray on the family’s RING footage. “I noticed that she was standing there, and I didn’t really realize what she was doing until I saw her doing the sign of the cross. I was like ‘Oh my gosh, she was praying,’ I kind of choked up a bit,” Lucas’ mom shared with KTVB, an NBC affiliate.
The fact that Salinas took the time in her busy day to offer a prayer for Lucas was appreciated by both parents at a time they must be feeling particularly anxious for their little boy’s health. And as for Salinas, well she really took delivery service to the next level — quite literally!
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!