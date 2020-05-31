Amazon employee stops to pray for baby on her delivery rounds

The doorbell camera in front of Raquel and Derek Pearson’s home in Idaho recently captured a very unusual service from an Amazon employee. After dropping off a parcel, Monica Salinas paused on the doorstep to pray for the couple’s eight-month-old son, Lucas, who suffers from a congenital cardiovascular anomaly that puts him in the high-risk category during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucas’ mom explained on a Facebook page dedicated to his story, Strong Like Lucas, how her son was born with an aberrant right subclavian artery, which means that since his birth it’s been difficult for him to swallow properly, and this has had a detrimental effect on his quality of life. One way to make things a little easier for the baby boy is to use a particular type of thickener that his parents have been ordering online to avoid going to the stores.

So Raquel decided to leave a note of gratitude on her front door to all those delivery workers helping to keep her son fed, saying: “We have an infant with medical needs and online deliveries are essential to his health. You are helping keep our son alive and well.”

It was on one delivery that Raquel spotted Salinas stop to pray on the family’s RING footage. “I noticed that she was standing there, and I didn’t really realize what she was doing until I saw her doing the sign of the cross. I was like ‘Oh my gosh, she was praying,’ I kind of choked up a bit,” Lucas’ mom shared with KTVB, an NBC affiliate.

The fact that Salinas took the time in her busy day to offer a prayer for Lucas was appreciated by both parents at a time they must be feeling particularly anxious for their little boy’s health. And as for Salinas, well she really took delivery service to the next level — quite literally!



