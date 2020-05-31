Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
John Burger
Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses around the country
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the temptation challenge”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
How to increase your spiritual joy in difficult times

JOYFUL TEARS
Arvitalyaa | Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | May 31, 2020

Joy that endures is a gift made possible only by opening ourselves up to God.

Experiencing lasting joy is not easy for everyone to achieve. For many of us, we can’t remember the last time we were truly joyful, especially if a severe trial has dampened our spirits.

However, joy is an essential part of being Christian, but this joy is not something we “create,” but something we “receive.”

St. Paul VI wrote an entire encyclical on joy entitled, Gaudete in DominoIn it, he explains the characteristics of Christian joy and how we can dispose ourselves to receive such a gift.

First of all, Paul VI describes the basic definition of Christian joy.

In essence, Christian joy is the spiritual sharing in the unfathomable joy, both divine and human, which is in the heart of Jesus Christ glorified…Paschal joy is not just that of a possible transfiguration: it is the joy of the new presence of the Risen Christ dispensing to His own the Holy Spirit, so that He may dwell with them. The Holy Spirit is given to the Church as the inexhaustible principle of her joy as the bride of the glorified Christ…Joy is the result of a human-divine communion, and aspires to a communion ever more universal. In no way can it encourage the person who enjoys it to have an attitude of preoccupation with self. Joy gives the heart a catholic openness to the world of people, at the same time that it wounds the heart with a longing for eternal bliss. 

This type of joy resides in the heart of God himself and can only be attained when we are in union with him. While we may experience glimpses of this joy on earth, it will see its realization only in Heaven.

The saints attest to this joy, even in the midst of very severe trials.

And then how could one fail to recall the luminous figure and example for our generation of [Saint] Maximilian Kolbe, the authentic disciple of St. Francis? In the most tragic trials which have bloodied our age, he offered himself voluntarily to death in order to save an unknown brother, and the witnesses report that his interior peace, serenity and joy somehow transformed the place of suffering—which was usually like an image of hell—into the antechamber of eternal life, both for his unfortunate companions and for himself.

Above all, this peace and joy the saints experienced was made possible through abandonment to God and his will.

St. Therese of Lisieux shows us the courageous way of abandonment into the hands of God to whom she entrusts her littleness. And yet it is not that she has no experience of the feeling of God’s absence, a feeling which our century is harshly experiencing; “Sometimes it seems that the little bird (to which she compared herself) cannot believe that anything else exists except the clouds that envelop it …. This is the moment of perfect joy for the poor, weak little thing …. What happiness for it to remain there nevertheless, and to gaze at the invisible light that hides from its faith.”

If we want to be truly joyful in this life, we need to understand that joy does not come from within us, or by seeking the earthly pleasure of passing things, but by finding that joy in God and letting him enter our soul.

Read more:
Prepare for holy communion with this prayer of joy and gratitude
Read more:
How Jesus can instantly turn sadness into joy
Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
