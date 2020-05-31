Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope's mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with "Mary" as a middle name
Zoe Romanowsky
'The Chosen's' Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)

Spirituality

Pentecost Online Retreat, Day 1: The Gift of Wisdom

Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P. | Flickr CC BY-NC 2.0
Aleteia | May 31, 2020

Unpack the Seven Gifts of the Holy Spirit with an online seven-day retreat with the Dominican Friars and the Sisters of Life.

As we begin our week-long Pentecost retreat, we at Aleteia pray for an out-pouring of the Holy Spirit upon all those joining us in prayer this week. Each night at 7 p.m. EST, a conference will be given, followed by a short period of prayer or song. 

We encourage you to make room for the Holy Spirit this week. Change your evening routine. Build in silence. Add more time for prayer. Even while still at home, by praying for the Holy Spirit to come into our lives in a deeper way, we will find ourselves renewed and unburdened. Come Holy Spirit!

Tonight’s conference is on the Gift of Wisdom. Pope Francis says that Wisdom “is the grace of being able to see everything with the eyes of God. It is simply this: Seeing the world, situations, conjunctures, problems, everything with God’s eyes. This is wisdom.” May the Gift of Wisdom be poured forth into our hearts this Sunday!


