Prayer to receive the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit

One of the beliefs of the Catholic Church is that the coming of the Holy Spirit also brought with it seven gifts. The Catechism of the Church Church explains, “The moral life of Christians is sustained by the gifts of the Holy Spirit. These are” (CCC 1830).

These gifts are imparted to the soul at baptism, but then sealed and strengthened through the sacrament of confirmation.

Whether we are preparing for the sacrament of confirmation, or want to renew in ourselves these gifts, here is a prayer from the Golden Manual that asks God for the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit.