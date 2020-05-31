Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name
Aleteia
Exclusive photos: Rome after the coronavirus lockdown
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Church

Why the Holy Spirit appeared as fire

DUCH ŚWIĘTY
Fr Lawrence Lew OP/Flickr
Share
Print
Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | May 31, 2020

We can learn from this manifestation how to allow the Spirit to act in our lives.

Then there appeared to them tongues as of fire,
which parted and came to rest on each one of them.
And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit… Acts 2:3-4

There are, in our Sacred Scriptures, four visible manifestations of the Holy Spirit. He appears at the baptism of Christ as a dove (Luke 3:22), at the Transfiguration of Jesus as the cloud (Luke 17:5), as wind in the Upper Room (Acts 2:2), and lastly as tongues of fire (Acts 2:3).

While one can say many things about these manifestations, the Holy Spirit considered as fire has a particular place in our tradition. Fire warms, enlightens, and cleanses. These properties of fire speak to us of the work proper to the Holy Spirit.

He especially warms, enlightens, and cleanses.

Recall what it’s like to warm cold limbs by a fire. The warmth of flame brings life back and restores flexibility and mobility. The warmth of the Holy Spirit similarly restores our mobility. The graces the Holy Spirit offers gives new horizon to life and allows ourselves to be conformed to Christ.

St. Paul says, in his Letter to the Romans,

But you are not in the flesh; on the contrary, you are in the spirit, if only the Spirit of God dwells in you. Whoever does not have the Spirit of Christ does not belong to him. But if Christ is in you, although the body is dead because of sin, the spirit is alive because of righteousness. If the Spirit of the one who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, the one who raised Christ from the dead will give life to your mortal bodies also, through his Spirit that dwells in you” (Rom. 8:9-11).

The Holy Spirit gives life like a fire restores vim and vigor to one coming out of the cold.

But fire not only warms, it enlightens.

The power of a beacon, a great blaze piercing the night directs and inspires. Ancient peoples used fires as signals, calling a nation to arms or sharing news of a victory. The Holy Spirit similarly drives us to action and allows us to delight in the work of the Lord.

In the Old Testament a pillar of fire led the Israelites forth from Egypt. The Book of Exodus wrote,

The Lord preceded them, in the daytime by means of a column of cloud to show them the way, and at night by means of a column of fire to give them light. Thus they could travel both day and night. Neither the column of cloud by day nor the column of fire by night ever left its place in front of the people (Ex. 13:21-22).

The fiery column assured the people of the presence of the Lord and enlightened them by directing and leading them.

Finally, fire cleanses.

We were made in the image and likeness of God. We will never be happy until that day when we can delight in the perfect vision of God. Until that day comes, we will be continually cleansed and purified, making our hearts more and more ready to bear the good gifts of God. 

Think of how a forest fire cleanses and renews the landscape of the wilderness. Clearing away all the debris accumulated over the years, a fire restores order and readies the landscape for new growth.

So too the Holy Spirit cleanses our hearts of the debris that we have built up over the years. Removing all those obstacles which impede our relationship with God, the Holy Spirit purifies us, readying our hearts to accept every good gift he sends. Only then can we be ready to grow and progress in the spiritual life.

This Pentecost may the Holy Spirit who appears as fire comfort, enlighten, and cleanse our hearts. May we be strengthened and filled with His every good gift, that our hearts may be more perfectly conformed to the love of divine things.

Heal our wounds, our strength renew;
on our dryness pour thy dew;
wash the stains of guilt away;

bend the stubborn heart and will;
melt the frozen, warm the chill;
guide the steps that go astray.

On the faithful, who adore
and confess thee, evermore
in thy sevenfold gift descend;

give them virtue’s sure reward,
give them thy salvation, Lord;
give them joys that never end.

Tags:
Holy SpiritSunday Readings
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  5. Calah Alexander
    The best kinds of exercise to boost your immune system
  6. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli and family test positive for COVID-19
  7. Laura O'Callaghan
    Will Ireland bring back Mass rocks to fight coronavirus?
  8. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]