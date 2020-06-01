Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Serenity prayer of St. Teresa of Avila

Aleteia | Jun 01, 2020

Let nothing disturb you,
Let nothing frighten you,
All things are passing away:
God never changes.
Patience obtains all things
Whoever has God lacks nothing;
God alone suffices. Amen.

