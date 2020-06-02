7 Ways to show kindness in the age of social distancing

From under the mask you can still show compassion for others.
Stepping out into the streets these days is a little strange, especially if you’re in a city or congested area. With people donning masks, we’ve become more anonymous and more vulnerable. With a mask, it is more difficult to notice a smile, to hear a greeting, to feel connected. Yet it’s important that in these times of insecurity, when people are afraid or angry or anxious, we show compassion and kindness towards each other. Here are just a few ways you can achieve this, even from behind a mask…
