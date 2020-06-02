Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Art & Culture

Actor Eduardo Verastegui urged people to pray the rosary on Pentecost

EDUARDO VERASTEGUI
Movimiento Viva Mexico
Patty Knap | Jun 02, 2020

Through Instagram, Eduardo asked, “Dear family, I want to invite you to crown our Blessed Mother, the Virgin Mary, on May 31, the day of Pentecost.”

Actor and devoted Catholic Eduardo Verastegui took to social media to ask people around the world to pray the rosary for an end to the pandemic and for peace.
The co-founder of Metanoia Films, producer of the movies Bella and Little Boy, Verastegui used his social platform to pray the rosary on Pentecost.  He’s often talked of the importance of praying the rosary daily.
Earlier in May, Eduardo was surprised to find that over 10,000 people responded to his initial invitation to pray the Rosary on May 13. Over 200,00 people worldwide joined him in a “Rosary for the World” on social media.  Through Instagram, Eduardo urged,  “Dear family, I want to invite you to crown our Blessed Mother, the Virgin Mary, on May 31, the day of Pentecost. How? Together praying the Rosary for the World.”

 

Tags:
Rosary
