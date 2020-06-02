Actor Eduardo Verastegui urged people to pray the rosary on Pentecost

Through Instagram, Eduardo asked, “Dear family, I want to invite you to crown our Blessed Mother, the Virgin Mary, on May 31, the day of Pentecost.”
Familia, porque #juntossomosmasfuertes y porque tenemos mucha Mamá, tenemos a la Virgen María que nos cubre con su manto, los invito a todos a sumarse al #rosarioporelmundo el próximo domingo 31 a la 1 p.m. hora de #CDMX. Queremos ser UN MILLÓN de personas rezando por el fin de la pandemia, por la paz en el mundo y por la unidad de la familia. Vamos: este domingo, ¡todos unidos, familia! ¡Dios los bendiga! #movimientovivamexico #rinconguadalupano
