Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Priest who composed “On Eagle’s Wings” writes new hymn for pandemic
Annabelle Moseley
8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
Cerith Gardiner
Groom surprises bride during their wedding ceremony with the most thoughtful gesture
Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Lifestyle

12 Baby girl names that bear the seal of God

NIEMOWLĘ
Filip Mroz/Unsplash | CC0
Share
Print
Mathilde De Robien | Jun 03, 2020

These lovely, classic names help little girls know of God’s love for them throughout their lives.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Every name has some kind of meaning, so why not choose one for your child that bears the seal of God within it? Here’s a selection of beautiful names for girls, originating from the Latin, Greek, Germanic, and Hebrew languages, all of which have a connection with the Lord.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
7 Unique and beautiful names from ancient virgin martyrs
Read more:
7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by significant spiritual places
Tags:
BabyBaby names
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Groom surprises bride during their wedding ceremony with the most …
  3. J-P Mauro
    Priest who composed “On Eagle’s Wings” writes …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  6. Annabelle Moseley
    8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]