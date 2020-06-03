Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name
Cerith Gardiner
Groom surprises bride during their wedding ceremony with the most thoughtful gesture
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Church

Pope: Do you have the courage to be angry with God?

Antoine Mekary | Aleteia | i.Media
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jun 03, 2020

Francis reflects that only a son or daughter can be angry with a father, and yet have the closeness to seek and encounter him anew.

Pope Francis on June 3 continued his catechesis series on prayer, noting the great change in history that comes about with the call of Abraham.

Prior to God reaching out to him, the pope said, “Logic would suggest that [Abraham] worshipped other divinities; perhaps he was a wise man, used to peering at the sky and the stars.” But in response to God’s promise – a promise that could only be trusted — “Abraham leaves. He hears God’s voice and trusts His word.”

And with this departure a new way of conceiving the relationship with God is born; it is for this reason that the Patriarch Abraham is present in the great Jewish, Christian and Islamic spiritual traditions as the perfect man of God, capable of submitting to Him, even when His will is difficult, if not even incomprehensible.

Pope Francis reflected that “in Abraham’s life, faith becomes history.” 

God is no longer seen only in cosmic phenomena, as a distant God who can inspire terror. The God of Abraham becomes “my God,” the God of my personal history, who guides my steps, who does not abandon me; the God of my days, the companion of my adventures; the God of Providence.

I ask myself, and I ask you: do we have this experience of God? “My God”; the God who accompanies me, the God of my personal history, the God who guides my steps, who does not abandon me, the God of my days? Do we have this experience?

The Holy Father concluded his reflection on Abraham with a note on the intimacy that he shared with God, a familiarity that allowed him “even to be able to argue with Him,” though he was always faithful to his obedience.

Abraham “speaks with God and argues. Up to the supreme test, when God asks him to sacrifice his very own son.”

“Let us learn from Abraham,” the Holy Father invited. “Let us learn to pray with faith: listen to the Lord, walk, dialogue to the point of arguing. We must not be afraid of discussing with God!”

I will also say something that seems to be a heresy. Many times I have heard people say:

“You know, this happened to me and I am angry with God.”

“Do you have the courage to be angry with God?”

“Yes, I am angry.”

“But this is a form of prayer.”

Because only a son or daughter is capable of being angry with his or her father, and then find him again. Let us learn from Abraham to pray with faith, to dialogue, to discuss, but always willing to accept God’s word and put it into practice. With God, we learn to speak like a son to his father: to listen to him, to answer, to argue. But transparent, like a son with his father. This is how Abraham teaches us to pray.

Read more:
The word Abba is like a recording of Jesus’ voice, says pope
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Groom surprises bride during their wedding ceremony with the most …
  3. J-P Mauro
    Priest who composed “On Eagle’s Wings” writes …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  6. Annabelle Moseley
    8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]