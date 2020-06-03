Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Annabelle Moseley
8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
Philip Kosloski
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Spirituality

Pray for the healing of racial division with this prayer

solidarity
a katz | Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Jun 03, 2020

Ask God to bring his healing touch to racial tensions that continue to engulf our world.

Race should not be an issue that divides us, especially Christians who believe that all are created in the image and likeness of God. Yet, the issue continues to put a wedge between humans, dividing us and inciting our indignation and rage.

This is not how it was meant to be, as Jesus desired that all humanity be united under him.

I pray not only for them, but also for those who will believe in me through their word, so that they may all be one, as you, Father, are in me and I in you, that they also may be in us. (John 17:20-21)

Let us never tire in fighting for unity and pray to God that true and lasting healing will occur.

Here is a prayer published by the USCCB that prays to God for healing of all racial divisions and may be an appropriate prayer to pray on a daily basis.

We thank you, O Lord,
For in your loving wisdom
You created one human family
With a diversity
That enriches our communities.

We pray to you, O Lord,
That we always recognize
each member of this human family
As being made in your image and beloved by you,
With worth and dignity.

We pray to you, O Lord,
That we may envision a way forward
To heal the racial divisions
That deny human dignity and
the bonds between all human beings.

We pray to you, O Lord
That we may affirm each person’s dignity
Through fair access for all
To economic opportunity, housing,
Education, and employment.

We pray to you, O Lord,
That we may have eyes to see
What is possible when we reach out
Beyond fear, beyond anger,
To hold the hand of our sisters, our brothers.

We thank you, O Lord,
For your call and challenge to us
That we may reveal your teachings and your love
Through our actions to end racism
And to proclaim that we are all your children,
heirs to your sacred creation.

Amen.

Copyright © 2018, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. All rights reserved. This text may be reproduced in whole or in part without alteration for nonprofit educational use, provided such reprints are not sold and include this notice.

