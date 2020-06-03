Pray for the healing of racial division with this prayer

Race should not be an issue that divides us, especially Christians who believe that all are created in the image and likeness of God. Yet, the issue continues to put a wedge between humans, dividing us and inciting our indignation and rage.

This is not how it was meant to be, as Jesus desired that all humanity be united under him.

I pray not only for them, but also for those who will believe in me through their word, so that they may all be one, as you, Father, are in me and I in you, that they also may be in us. (John 17:20-21)

Let us never tire in fighting for unity and pray to God that true and lasting healing will occur.

Here is a prayer published by the USCCB that prays to God for healing of all racial divisions and may be an appropriate prayer to pray on a daily basis.

We thank you, O Lord,

For in your loving wisdom

You created one human family

With a diversity

That enriches our communities. We pray to you, O Lord,

That we always recognize

each member of this human family

As being made in your image and beloved by you,

With worth and dignity. We pray to you, O Lord,

That we may envision a way forward

To heal the racial divisions

That deny human dignity and

the bonds between all human beings. We pray to you, O Lord

That we may affirm each person’s dignity

Through fair access for all

To economic opportunity, housing,

Education, and employment. We pray to you, O Lord,

That we may have eyes to see

What is possible when we reach out

Beyond fear, beyond anger,

To hold the hand of our sisters, our brothers. We thank you, O Lord,

For your call and challenge to us

That we may reveal your teachings and your love

Through our actions to end racism

And to proclaim that we are all your children,

heirs to your sacred creation. Amen. Copyright © 2018, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. All rights reserved. This text may be reproduced in whole or in part without alteration for nonprofit educational use, provided such reprints are not sold and include this notice.