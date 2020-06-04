Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
J-P Mauro
Priest who composed “On Eagle’s Wings” writes new hymn for pandemic
Annabelle Moseley
8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
Philip Kosloski
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Lifestyle

They interrupted their art to make masks for health care workers

María Verónica Degwitz | Jun 04, 2020

This family-operated businesses didn’t hesitate to help where it was needed.

Times of crisis are times of great uncertainty, but they also bring out the best in people who want to do whatever they can to help others. During this pandemic we’ve seen many stories of generosity and dedication, like that of the Venezuelan artist Juan Gerstl and his team in Madrid.

Seeing the needs of hospitals and health care centers, Francisco Cosson, Juan’s cousin and the manager of their art workshop, suggested that they put their hands to work and make acrylic face shields with the materials they had in the workshop. They also had a cutting machine which would make it possible for them to produce up to 500 units a day.

It took them only 15 minutes to make the first prototype, and that’s how it all started. “Everything happened very quickly. The need for masks in hospitals was very high and we didn’t have time to organize much. We set up a couple of tables, made room to work and started production. We looked for two people to help us with the assembly of the masks and set up an improvised production line.”

This act of generosity was contagious; when they contacted some of the material suppliers, explaining their need, donations began to arrive. They even received private donations from people who saw the work they were doing on Instagram and wanted to collaborate.

The response of the health care workers when they received the masks was their main motivation. “Several times more than one health care worker broke down in tears when they saw the number of masks arriving.” For several weeks they were producing masks constantly, spending all day in the workshop, making up to 800 masks a day to cover the daily demand.

Juan and Francisco and their entire team are happy to have done their bit during this crisis: “Being able to help so many people in such a short time was a tiring but very rewarding experience that we would undoubtedly repeat. Ever since we were children, we were taught to help others, and we will continue to do so throughout our lives.”

This may be one of the most important and significant works that have been made in that art workshop, as Juan himself states on his social network accounts: “Life is a work of art, and each life is unique.”

