They interrupted their art to make masks for health care workers

This family-operated businesses didn’t hesitate to help where it was needed.
Seeing the needs of hospitals and health care centers, Francisco Cosson, Juan’s cousin and the manager of their art workshop, suggested that they put their hands to work and make acrylic face shields with the materials they had in the workshop. They also had a cutting machine which would make it possible for them to produce up to 500 units a day.
It took them only 15 minutes to make the first prototype, and that’s how it all started. “Everything happened very quickly. The need for masks in hospitals was very high and we didn’t have time to organize much. We set up a couple of tables, made room to work and started production. We looked for two people to help us with the assembly of the masks and set up an improvised production line.”
This act of generosity was contagious; when they contacted some of the material suppliers, explaining their need, donations began to arrive. They even received private donations from people who saw the work they were doing on Instagram and wanted to collaborate.
The response of the health care workers when they received the masks was their main motivation. “Several times more than one health care worker broke down in tears when they saw the number of masks arriving.” For several weeks they were producing masks constantly, spending all day in the workshop, making up to 800 masks a day to cover the daily demand.
Juan and Francisco and their entire team are happy to have done their bit during this crisis: “Being able to help so many people in such a short time was a tiring but very rewarding experience that we would undoubtedly repeat. Ever since we were children, we were taught to help others, and we will continue to do so throughout our lives.”
This may be one of the most important and significant works that have been made in that art workshop, as Juan himself states on his social network accounts: “Life is a work of art, and each life is unique.”
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!