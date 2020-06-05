More from Aleteia

Calah Alexander
The best kinds of exercise to boost your immune system
Spirituality

Pentecost Retreat, Day 6: The Gift of Fear of the Lord

Unpack the Seven Gifts of the Holy Spirit with an online seven-day retreat with the Dominican Friars and the Sisters of Life.

Scripture tells us, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom” (Prov 9:10). The Gift of Fear of the Lord prompts an attachment to and love for divine things that casts out sin. Pope John Paul II describes holy fear saying, “With this gift, however, the Holy Spirit instils in the soul most of all a filial love which is a sentiment rooted in love of God. The soul is now concerned not to displease God, whom he loves as a Father, not to offend him in anything, to ‘abide in him’ and grow in charity (cf. Jn 15:4-7).”

The Gift of Fear of the Lord prevents us from taking our relationship with God lightly, recognizing the depth and wonder of holy things. Without this gift our spiritual life can be taken for granted or otherwise neglected or discarded.

Holy Spirit, fill us with the Gift of Fear, that we might cling to the things of heaven and cast out all sin.


