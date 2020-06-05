More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Calah Alexander
The best kinds of exercise to boost your immune system

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Elizabeth Scalia
Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
Church

Pope: We have the chance to reverse course, commit ourselves to a better world, and pass it on

MASSIMILIANO MIGLIORATO/CPP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jun 05, 2020

Francis sends note for World Environment Day.

Pope Francis sent a brief note to the president of Colombia, as the events for World Environment Day would have been held in Bogotá this year, but were held virtually because of the pandemic.

The pope said that “we cannot pretend to be healthy in a world that is sick,” and said this “is not a time to continue looking the other way, indifferent to the signs that our planet is being plundered and violated by greed for profit, very often in the name of progress.”

But he also affirmed, “We have the chance to reverse course, to commit ourselves to a better, healthier world and to pass it on to future generations. Everything depends on us, if we really want it.”

Pope Francis noted the recent celebration of the fifth anniversary of his encyclical letter Laudato Si’, which draws attention to the challenges facing us in our care for the planet, and he also invited participation in a special year “to reflect in light of that document and, together, to become more committed to the care and protection of our common home, and of our most vulnerable and marginalized brothers and sisters in society.”

Read more:
Bishop Barron: Laudato Si’ athwart modernity
Read more:
Ideas from ‘Laudato Si’ that worked their way into my heart and soul
Tags:
Environment
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  3. Annabelle Moseley
    8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
  4. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Saints who fought racism
  5. J-P Mauro
    Priest who composed “On Eagle’s Wings” writes …
  6. Aleteia
    Pentecost Online Retreat, Day 1: The Gift of Wisdom
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Groom surprises bride during their wedding ceremony with the most …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]