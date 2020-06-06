More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Groom surprises bride during their wedding ceremony with the most thoughtful gesture
Annabelle Moseley
8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Elizabeth Scalia
Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Spirituality

History repeats itself with pew reservations

mass
Tolga Akmen | AFP
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 06, 2020

During the 19th and early 20th centuries many Catholics in English-speaking countries reserved their pew ahead of time to ensure their spot at Mass.

Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries many Catholic and Protestant churches in English-speaking countries had policies where parishioners needed to reserve their spot at Sunday services.

Does this sound familiar?

Many churches that are beginning to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, can only do so by establishing a system where parishioners reserve their spot at Mass ahead of time!

Currently churches are enacting such policies because they are restricted in the number of people allowed in a building, such as 25% of the church’s capacity. Furthermore, churches are required by social distancing to place family groups together, while keeping them separate from other parishioners.

In some places tickets are being issued for Mass where seating assignments are clearly indicated.

Interestingly, this is not the first time churches reserved pews for families on a regular basis, though for much different reasons.

Beginning in the early 19th century, churches needed additional funds to install pews for their parishioners. In order to pay for these pews, they enacted “pew rental” fees.

According to the Records of the American Catholic Historical Society of Philadelphia, “the first rental of pews [in Philadelphia] took place on April 1, 1827, the charge for the choice locations being five dollars per quarter … In addition to the five dollars for pew rent, the Catholic pew-holders were charged seventy-five cents per quarter, and collected with the pew rent, to furnish wine, candles, fuel and other needed supplies for church uses.”

Linda Zahorik further explains in her article for The Compass, “Third Council of Baltimore (1884) encouraged Catholic churches to charge ‘pew rent’ as a means to raise revenue for church maintenance and support of the clergy. By renting a pew, a person was assured of their specific place for any Mass they attended. Those unable to pay pew rent where relegated to any of the unassigned seats in the church. If you attend a church that was built prior to the 1950s, look at the pew ends. There you might still find a number or a bracket were a name could have been inserted. These are remnants for recording pew rent.”

It’s possible that some of these churches that still retain pew numbers or brackets could use them again as they take reservations for Sunday Mass during this time of re-opening.

While pew reservations are not ideal, as Mass is not intended to be celebrated for only a select few, it is the current state of affairs in the world and will likely last throughout the summer of 2020.

Read more:
This is why church pews were invented
Read more:
Here’s when to stand, sit or kneel at a Catholic Mass

 

Tags:
Devotions and FeastsLiturgy
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  3. Annabelle Moseley
    8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How division is a primary tactic of the devil
  5. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Saints who fought racism
  6. Calah Alexander
    More women are choosing to go gray right now — should you …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope speaks out on George Floyd
  8. J-P Mauro
    Priest who composed “On Eagle’s Wings” writes …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]