Rare color footage of U.S. troops in the days before D-Day

Aleteia | Jun 06, 2020

This narrated film depicting events leading up to Invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, has the feel of a home movie.

In 1943 Jack Lieb went to Europe with two movie cameras to cover the war and send back footage for Hearst News of the Day newsreels for the folks back home. In addition to his black and white camera, Lieb took along a 16mm color home movie camera to share his experiences with his family upon his return.

Thanks to these home movies, preserved by the National Archives, we have a color film, narrated by Lieb himself, describing the events leading up to D-Day, and including footage of people in the street, soldiers, and the liberation of France.

Watch it now:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJVaa0RAUGg

