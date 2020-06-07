More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Elizabeth Scalia
Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Art & Culture

English shrine draws more faithful during pandemic than ever before

Basilica of Our Lady of Walsingham
Walsingham Catholic TV | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jun 07, 2020

A non-stop live stream of church services has been attended by people from 135 countries.

The Basilica of Our Lady of Walsingham, a Catholic National Shrine of England, has reported great success with its online efforts, which have drawn more faithful to their Catholic services than ever before, even with the ongoing pandemic.

Catholic News Agency reports that when the coronavirus forced the basilica to shut its doors to the faithful, the church began offering live-streamed church events. With the help of EWTN, they have been streaming from the shrine’s walls for several months, drawing in viewers from 135 countries. CNA spoke with shrine rector Msgr. John Armitage, who commented:

“We’ve probably had the biggest pilgrimage season so far in the history of Walsingham because we’ve had thousands upon thousands of people every day joining us for our program.”

The priest said that feedback has been very positive, with families who watch together writing in with encouraging words of praise. Msgr. Armitage went on to note that he feels the live stream is especially valuable to the elderly. He said:

“It’s given a spiritual framework for those who’ve been in lockdown for years. The elderly, the disabled, those who are never going to come out again.” He added, “And I don’t say we forgot them, but what’s happened is that we’ve discovered a way to connect that we kind of missed.”

On the website, three different feeds to are offered to watch. The first is in the main shrine area, where the camera is placed before the Blessed Sacrament. The second feed is in the Chapel of Reconciliation, which gives a beautiful view of their altar with the grounds visible through the glass wall behind it, and the third is a view of the Slipper Chapel, a much smaller room with an altar that is adorned with a gorgeous reredos.

The Basilica of Our Lady of Walsingham offers an extensive schedule that opens with morning prayer at 8:00 a.m. (British Summer Time) and follows a daily schedule of morning Mass, Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, recitation of the Holy Rosary, afternoon Mass, Benediction, the Angelus and Vespers, and finally a whole night of viewing the Blessed Sacrament. The streams are continuous and can be visited even when there is no active event.

The website even has a place where the faithful can make Mass or pilgrimage offerings, donate to the live-stream effort, or request a Mass intention. Intentions are read during the streamed Masses before a virtual congregation of thousands of faithful viewers. Also available is a archive of past streams, so that the community can explore the catalog, which goes back to February.

Msgr. Armitage told CNA that he hopes the online efforts can continue, even after churches are allowed to open their doors to the public once more. He said:

“It’s such a privilege to be able to play a very small but very significant part in helping them to bear the agony and the loneliness in these last months,” he said. “That’s not something we can stop. Prayer sustains people. And that is essential. That’s why — not wishing to be political — the government needs to recognize that for many people they need that presence in their life.”

Click here to check out the Basilica of Our Lady of Walsingham’s live streams.

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How division is a primary tactic of the devil
  4. John Burger
    Trump signs executive order calling religious freedom a …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope speaks out on George Floyd
  6. Calah Alexander
    More women are choosing to go gray right now — should you …
  7. Annabelle Moseley
    8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
  8. J-P Mauro
    Priest who composed “On Eagle’s Wings” writes …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]