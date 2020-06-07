More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
Philip Kosloski
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
J-P Mauro
Priest who composed “On Eagle’s Wings” writes new hymn for pandemic

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Elizabeth Scalia
Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Art & Culture

Finding faith: The oldest image of Jesus captured in mosaic

JESUS; MOSAIC
Photo by Lucie de Guise, courtesy of the British Museum
Share
Print
Lucien de Guise | Jun 07, 2020

This 4th-century AD work of art shows Christ without a beard.

A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal Church in sometimes unexpected places.

Discussion about what Jesus looked like shows no sign of disappearing. Skin color is one issue that seems especially insignificant when one realises that early artists didn’t even visualize him with a beard. This is the oldest-known image of Our Lord in mosaic, from the 4th century AD. Of all the unlikely locations for this enormous and very sophisticated work of art, it was unearthed in the rural southwest of England. The only element that seems authentically Middle Eastern about it is the pomegranates besides Christ’s head. The artist seems to have had a clearer idea of what this Mediterranean symbol of immortality looked like than about the main subject of the mosaic.

JESUS; mosaic
Photo by Lucien de Guise, courtesy of the British Museum

Lucien de Guise is on Instagram @crossxcultural. As a Catholic writer, editor, curator and former museum director, his aim is to build bridges through art.

Tags:
ArtJesus Christ
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How division is a primary tactic of the devil
  4. John Burger
    Trump signs executive order calling religious freedom a …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope speaks out on George Floyd
  6. Calah Alexander
    More women are choosing to go gray right now — should you …
  7. Annabelle Moseley
    8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
  8. J-P Mauro
    Priest who composed “On Eagle’s Wings” writes …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]