Start your day with this beautiful prayer to the Trinity

Praise the Trinity in the first moments of the morning and call down God’s blessings on your loved ones.
Here is an example from the Golden Manual, directed at the Holy Trinity. It not only praises God, but also asks for God’s protection for you and your loved ones throughout the day. If you want to start your day off on the right foot, here is one prayer you can try.
I adore and glorify you, O blessed Trinity, God Almighty, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. I offer myself to your divine Majesty, humbly asking you to take from me, and from all the faithful, whatever displeases you, and to give us that which is grateful in your sight. Grant that we may here do what you command, and hereafter receive what you promise.
To you O Lord, I commend my soul and body [my spouse and children, my father and mother, my brothers and sisters]; all my relations, benefactors, friends, and acquaintances; all who have injured or offended me; and all whom I have in any way scandalized injured, or offended; all who have asked my prayers, or for whom I am accustomed or bound to pray; supply all their necessities, comfort and support them in all their trials and afflictions, deliver them from all temptations, make them in this world truly to know, love, and serve you, and to enjoy you hereafter in heaven.
Lastly, I commend all universally to your divine protection, that you may grant to the living forgiveness of their sins, and to the souls departed, rest and peace. Amen.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!