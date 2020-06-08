Aleteia’s Father’s Day Gift Guide for 2020

If you’re looking for something just right for Dad, we’ve got you covered.
A two-player board game like this one is perfect for nights at home. Challenge him with a friendly bet, like “Winner gets first pick for the next movie night!”
Catholic Balm Co. sells beard balm, lip balm, lotion bars, and other personal care products that smell fantastic and will help tame his quarantine beard.
It’s an open secret in the craft beer world that monks make the best brews. Order Dad some Trappist beer and you’ll cement your status as favorite child.
A lot of bands are live-streaming their concerts from home. Surprise him with tickets to hear his favorites.
A small Carmelite monastery in Wyoming supports itself by selling Mystic Monk Coffee, and their brews are divine. Send dad a bag or even a subscription for a gift he’ll appreciate bright and early every morning.
The Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration sell hand-made, all-natural soaps that come in a convenient gift box.
Everyone needs socks, and these Catholic socks come in fun, saint-themed patterns.
A subscription to Formed gives access to hundreds of books, movies, articles, TV shows, podcasts, and other Catholic media. A great way to grow in faith!
Spiritual warfare is real, and the Manual for Men helps equip men for battle. Any man who sees himself as a warrior for Christ and His Church will treasure this book.
Rugged Rosaries are made of “military grade, 550 Paracord,” appropriate for such a powerful spiritual weapon.
History buffs won’t be able to put down Heroic Catholic Chaplains: Stories of the Brave and Holy Men Who Dodged Bullets While Saving Souls. Is anything more inspiring than true stories of courage and heroism?
While it may not come in time for Father’s Day, on June 15, Word on Fire Ministries releases its first book of the Bible — the Gospels. Described as a “cathedral in print,” it’s an ideal gift for the man who wants his life to be centered on the good, true, and beautiful.
