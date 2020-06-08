More from Aleteia

Annabelle Moseley
8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Elizabeth Scalia
Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Art & Culture

Meghan Markle addresses her Catholic alma mater in Los Angeles

Meghan markle
Michele Spatari | AFP
Share
Print
John Burger | Jun 08, 2020

Duchess of Sussex expresses confidence that new grads will make a difference in race-torn society.

Always put others’ needs above your fears. That is the advice a member of the British Royal Family wished to pass on during a video address to her members of the graduating class at her alma mater.

The speaker was Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. And the advice, she said, came from one of her own teachers at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles.

Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018, delivered the six-minute address by video June 3. She said she had never thought about the advice, which came from her theology teacher Maria Pollia, as much as during the past week, as protests erupted over the death of a black man in police custody.

But the graduates she addressed had an opportunity — as well as the skills and moral formation — to play an important part in rebuilding society in the wake of civil conflict.

“You are going to lead with love and compassion and use your voice in a stronger way than you have ever been able to,” she said, telling the graduates they also would “have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do.”

She said she was confident that her fellow alumnae believe that black lives matter, because the faculty who taught them are “diverse, vibrant and open-minded.”

She also noted that they are or soon will be 18 and encouraged them to vote.

“I know sometimes people say, ‘How many times do we need to rebuild?’” she said. “Well, you know what? We are going to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it is rebuilt. Because when the foundation is broken, so are we.”

Markle, who is biracial, grew up in the Los Angeles area and graduated from Immaculate Heart in 1999. After she and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, announced that they were stepping back from their roles with British royal family, they moved to Los Angeles with their son, Archie.

Catholic News Service explained that Markle attended the school from seventh through 12th grade and was chosen as a Kairos retreat leader during her senior year. She also took part in the school’s theater productions.

Tags:
CatholicMeghan Markle
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    How division is a primary tactic of the devil
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  4. John Burger
    Trump signs executive order calling religious freedom a …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope speaks out on George Floyd
  6. Calah Alexander
    More women are choosing to go gray right now — should you …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    John Paul II’s prayer to Mary, Mother of Unity
  8. Annabelle Moseley
    8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]