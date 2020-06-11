More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Cerith Gardiner
Groom surprises bride during their wedding ceremony with the most thoughtful gesture
Calah Alexander
The best kinds of exercise to boost your immune system
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Elizabeth Scalia
Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
News

Attack on Nigerian village leaves as many as 69 dead

AUNO
AUDU MARTE | AFP
Share
Print
John Burger | Jun 11, 2020

Rampage might have been revenge for divulging information on terror group.

In an attack possibly by an Islamic State splinter group, an estimated 69 civilians, including children, were killed in an attack Tuesday on a Nigerian village.

Gunmen attacked the village of Faduma Koloram, in the Gubio district of Borno state, shooting residents, stealing cattle and camels and razing the village to the ground, according to Vatican News and other outlets.

The surprise attack left villagers with nowhere to hide and no possibility to escape.

Vatican News said the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) a splinter faction that broke away from Boko Haram in 2016, is suspected of the attack. The group has been blamed in recent months for an increase in attacks on civilians.

The BBC quoted a security analyst as saying that since civilians were targeted, the attack bore the hallmarks of Boko Haram tactics. Bulama Bukarti said that if ISWAP was behind the attack it would mark a significant shift in the way they operate: it doesn’t usually target civilians unless they are working with Western aid agencies, or it suspects them of providing information to the Nigerian army.

Reuters said the militants suspected villagers of sharing information about their movements with security forces.

The death toll was unclear, with Agence France-Presse reporting 59 and Reuters saying 69.

The decade-long conflict has killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes in Nigeria’s northeast.

Tags:
AfricaTerrorism
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How division is a primary tactic of the devil
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  6. John Burger
    Trump signs executive order calling religious freedom a …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Paul’s simple formula for preserving unity
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]