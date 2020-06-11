More from Aleteia

Spirituality

Day 2 novena to Sacred Heart: With Pope Francis through Jesus’ 5 wounds

SACRED HEART
Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P. | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jun 11, 2020

Second petition: Jesus, let us rest in you.

Day 2: Jesus, let us rest in you, burying every hurt and painful memory in you.

On the eve of his passion, Jesus gave himself to his apostles under the signs of bread and wine. In the gift of the Eucharist, we not only recognize, with the eyes of faith, the gift of his body and blood; we also learn how to rest in his wounds, and there to be cleansed of all our sins and foolish ways.

By taking refuge in Christ’s wounds, dear brothers and sisters, may you know the healing balm of the Father’s mercy and find the strength to bring it to others, to anoint every hurt and every painful memory.

Trip to Myanmar: 11/29/2017

Conclude by praying five Our Fathers, as you contemplate each of Jesus’ five wounds. This is the invitation of Pope Francis:

Do not forget this: look at the crucifix, but to look within it. There is this beautiful devotion to pray an Our Father for each one of the five wounds: when we pray that Our Father, we seek to enter through Jesus’ wounds inside, inside, right to His heart. And there we will learn the great wisdom of Christ’s mystery, the great wisdom of the cross.

Angelus: 3/18/2018

Background on Pope Francis’ devotion to the Five Wounds:

With repeated references in homilies and meditations, Pope Francis has revealed his special devotion to the Five Wounds of Jesus.

The Holy Father sees in this devotion a path to arrive to the Sacred Heart, and there to find that this heart is the beating heart of Divine Mercy.

He also sees it as a path to draw close to suffering humanity, and to recognize that Jesus has taken his wounds to the Father in order to pray for his wounded brothers and sisters.

Let us meditate on the Five Wounds with Pope Francis as a novena in preparation for the Feast of the Sacred Heart, which this year falls on June 19.

Here: Day 1

Join us for the following petitions in the coming days.

That I may believe in you
That I may console you

That I may love my brothers
That I may serve you in my brothers

That I may find you praying for me
That I may behold your wounded beauty
That I may commit myself to you as my God

Read more:
Could this be the reason God sometimes allows our wounds to stay open?
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsPope Francis
