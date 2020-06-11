More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Annabelle Moseley
8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Calah Alexander
The best kinds of exercise to boost your immune system

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Elizabeth Scalia
Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Spirituality

John Paul II’s powerful address to police officers

Crime
By Ilya Andriyanov | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 11, 2020

When speaking to a group of police officers, St. John Paul II exhorted them to seek holiness of life above all things.

Being a police officer is one of the most difficult jobs in the world. Every day police officers are confronted with difficult situations, many of them requiring split-second decisions.

It isn’t easy, and that is why St. John Paul II urged police officers to seek holiness of life above all things. An intimate relationship with God is key to being a good and just police officer, able to treat others with respect and dignity, while also protecting the public from various threats.

While speaking to representatives of the Catholic Police Officers of England and Waleswho were celebrating the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the Catholic Police Guild, John Paul II wished to “encourage you to persevere in the spirit and good works which inspired the intentions of the founding members.”

He praised their pilgrimage to Rome, saying to them, “I pray that this religious dimension of your stay will serve to consolidate your Christian faith and help you to see your professional and family responsibilities in the light of the Gospel message of God’s love.”

Furthermore, John Paul II gave them a powerful address that applies to all police officers around the world.

Yours is a work of service and of brotherhood. As such it needs the support of a profound sense of the unique dignity of every human being. The special value of each person can only be fully understood where each one is accepted as an image of God himself and a brother or sister of Christ. I hope that your work, which sometimes brings you into contact with the darker side of human nature, will not deter you from enthusiastically serving the cause of civic harmony and well-being with sensitivity and Christian hope.

In a different address to Polish Military and Police, John Paul II pointed to the biblical character of Cornelius as an example.

May you be accompanied on this pilgrimage by the example of a courageous soldier, a just and pious man: the centurion named Cornelius. It was he who received Baptism after meeting Peter, and together with him his soldiers and his whole household (cf. Acts 10: 1-48).

I hope that, after this pilgrimage, you will return spiritually strengthened to your places of service and to your families, and be ready to bear witness to the Gospel and the Cross. Stay faithful to Christ by defending “justice and peace”!

Pray for police officers, that they may stay close to Christ and not be afraid to treat all people with respect and dignity.

Read more:
Jesus’ guide to fighting against injustice
Read more:
This one easy step for peace and justice takes just a few minutes
Tags:
Pope John Paul IISpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How division is a primary tactic of the devil
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  6. John Burger
    Trump signs executive order calling religious freedom a …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Paul’s simple formula for preserving unity
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]