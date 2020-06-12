More from Aleteia

12 Boys’ names that speak to us of God

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Mathilde De Robien | Jun 12, 2020

Nurture your son’s connection to the Lord with one of these classic names.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Every name has an etymological meaning, so why not choose for your child a first name that refers to God, or His attributes or actions?

Here’s a selection of beautiful male names, of Latin, Greek, Germanic, or Hebrew origin, all of which have a connection with the Lord.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
10 Inspirational Italian saints’ names for baby boys
Read more:
12 Names that pair well with Joseph for your baby boy
Tags:
Baby names
