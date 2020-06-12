Day 3 novena to the Sacred Heart: With Pope Francis through Jesus’ 5 wounds

The wounds of Jesus are a scandal, a stumbling block for faith, yet they are also the test of faith. That is why on the body of the risen Christ the wounds never pass away: they remain, for those wounds are the enduring sign of God’s love for us. They are essential for believing in God. Not for believing that God exists, but for believing that God is love, mercy and faithfulness. Saint Peter, quoting Isaiah, writes to Christians: “by his wounds you have been healed” (1 Pet 2:24, cf. Is 53:5). Canonization of John XXIII and John Paul II: 4/27/2014

Conclude by praying five Our Fathers, as you contemplate each of Jesus’ five wounds. This is the invitation of Pope Francis:

Do not forget this: look at the crucifix, but to look within it. There is this beautiful devotion to pray an Our Father for each one of the five wounds: when we pray that Our Father, we seek to enter through Jesus’ wounds inside, inside, right to His heart. And there we will learn the great wisdom of Christ’s mystery, the great wisdom of the cross. Angelus: 3/18/2018

Background on Pope Francis’ devotion to the Five Wounds:

With repeated references in homilies and meditations, Pope Francis has revealed his special devotion to the Five Wounds of Jesus.

The Holy Father sees in this devotion a path to arrive to the Sacred Heart, and there to find that this heart is the beating heart of Divine Mercy.

He also sees it as a path to draw close to suffering humanity, and to recognize that Jesus has taken his wounds to the Father in order to pray for his wounded brothers and sisters.

Let us meditate on the Five Wounds with Pope Francis as a novena in preparation for the Feast of the Sacred Heart, which this year falls on June 19.

Here: Day 1, Day 2

Join us for the following petitions in the coming days.

That I may console you

That I may love my brothers

That I may serve you in my brothers

That I may find you praying for me

That I may behold your wounded beauty

That I may commit myself to you as my God