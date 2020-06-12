How to give the Heart of Jesus all your pain and sorrow

It is relatively easy to praise God for the good things that happen in our lives. Our spirit immediately rejoices and give thanks to God for the blessings he gives.

At the same time, it is often difficult to entrust to God our pain and sorrow. We tend to keep our pain deep within us and rarely let anyone in. Even our spouse or family members do not know about the secret pain we endure.

However, if we ever want to experience peace again in our lives, we need to give that pain to God.

In the 19th-century book Meditations on the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ, the author reminds the reader that the same love that motivated Jesus to heal the sick is still present in his Sacred Heart.

What were his sentiments during his mortal life, when he healed the sick, and for this purpose sought them out himself; when he gave sight to the blind, raised the dead to life, and conferred his numerous miraculous favors? All these sentiments of pity, tenderness, mercy, and liberality, he now feels at the same moment in this state, which is a compendium of all his wonders. With what sentiments did he encounter so much fatigue, want, and torment! All this charity and infinite love he now feels in this state in which he continues to renew every day the work of our redemption.

We often forget that Jesus loves us and wants to be with us!

Unfortunately we often do not let this love into our lives. We must resolve to relate to God everything that is in our soul.

[You] ought practically to make this divine Heart your only place of refuge in all the wants of your heart. You have not done so hitherto, since this loving Heart has been the last to which you have had recourse. Had you practically believed that in this divine Heart there was a true remedy for all your temptations, fits of melancholy, doubts and weaknesses, you would not have sought it from creatures, from your senses, and even from your passions.—Examine yourself with sincerity on the wrongs you have done in this to the most tender and powerful of all hearts, and begin immediately to repair them.

Above all, we need to open our heart to God, telling him everything, even the secrets we don’t want anyone else to know. It is the first step on the path to healing.

Open your whole heart to the heart of Jesus, relate to it your pains, your wounds, your wants. He knows not how to resist a heart that is [open], be it but anxious and confiding.

Start today by setting aside a time for prayer where you talk simply with God. Speak out loud or write down your thoughts on a piece of paper. Let everything flow out of your heart and into the Heart of Jesus.

Read more: A guide to loving the Sacred Heart of Jesus