Subscription box delivered to your door step provides beautiful tools to teach the faith

Monthly subscription boxes have exploded in popularity in recent years, especially for families with children. Parents can sign up to receive monthly shipments of science kits, woodworking kits, craft kits, stickers cooking kits, and so much more.

But one subscription box in particular, Catholic Family Crate, is an answer to prayer for many Catholic families, because it aids parents in faith formation with creative, beautiful materials.

Roxann Chavez, director of community relations and marketing for Catholic Family Crate, explained what makes these kits so special:

Catholic Family Crate is a subscription box company that delivers monthly, faith-filled (faithful to the Magisterium) crates designed to make cultivating a strong family within the domestic church easy and streamlined. We take the overwhelm out of liturgical living; deliver highly engaging and beautifully crafted catechesis tools that make growing in the faith doable in a busy, modern life; and help families establish themselves in the good, true, and beautiful.

I recently had the chance to review one of the kits and was very impressed. My children loved the activities and learned a lot from them.

We received a poster illustrating various names of Mary, and after I hung it on our wall, I noticed my children studying it closely. They brought up the names they had learned and have discussed them with each other several times since then.

The kits use a delightfully hands-on approach that makes catechesis memorable and fun. My children greatly enjoyed the temporary tattoos in honor of the feast of St. Dominic Savio, especially the ones that said “saints in training.”

Triumphant Tuesdays

This summer, the Catholic Family Crate team launched a new project. Originally called “Tutorial Tuesdays,” and now called “Triumphant Tuesdays,” the initiative brings together Catholic families for weekly online meetings to share authentic, practical tips for living the faith in family life.

“The idea arose out of the need our audience has for authentic support and community,” Chavez said. “Our primary goal is to show and talk about the reality of what raising a family in the faith these days looks like. We are going to get nitty-gritty with practical application tips, non-Pinterest-worthy pictures and videos, and quick and easy reminders to help keep us on track and mindful of the Church calendar.”

For many parents, seeing pictures online of elaborate feast day parties and activities can be intimidating. Catholic Family Crate’s realistic approach is refreshing and makes liturgical living doable.

“Our number one priority is making this whole, huge concept of establishing the domestic church easy and attainable in practical terms,” Chavez said, “so that families may be strengthened and fortified through Christ.”

Especially as the pandemic has led so many families to educate their children at home, Catholic Family Crate is a valuable resource that makes religious education easy and enjoyable. It truly takes the work out of liturgical living with kids.

“The magic of our crates isn’t that they are magical at all. It’s that they are powerful in helping parents clear a little space in their lives so that the Holy Spirit can move,” Chavez said. “It’s the power of God that has all the impact.”

