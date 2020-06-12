The Queen and Prince William reflect on the importance of volunteering

Last week was Volunteers’ Week in the UK, a time when all the hard work carried out by millions of volunteers across the country is recognized and celebrated. With the pandemic, many people have relied on the kind deeds of others this year, so the recognition seems especially worthy.

To mark the event, Queen Elizabeth II shared a message of thanks, as reported in the Evening Standard:

As Volunteers’ Week draws to a close, it is inspiring to reflect on the many thousands of people, who through their acts of generosity and kindness, have achieved so much for the greater good. I have been following with interest how men and women from around the world, including my own family, have been helping and recognizing the vital role of the volunteer. I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly in the service of others.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a message and a photo of their two older children volunteering in their local community, with dad by their side. The photo taken by mom, Catherine, is just one example of how the royals have been trying to lend a hand during the pandemic, far from their usual formal visits to worthy causes.

As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort. pic.twitter.com/cCtlVl9Qix — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2020

In fact, earlier in the week, Prince William shared how has been volunteering anonymously during the pandemic. Although the second-in-line to the British throne is said to have wanted to return to his previous job in the air ambulance service while the country’s medical services were being stretched, he had to find a safer way to volunteer. So thanks to training from medical professionals, Prince William became part of a team of 2000 volunteers dealing with texts received through Shout 85258, a 24-hour helpline for those going through a personal crisis.

The charity is part of an initiative stemming from the Royal Foundation’s Heads Together campaign that aims to find ways to help those with mental health issues. Using the Shout 85258 texting service, someone in need can text the charity and a trained Crisis Volunteer guides the person through their immediate concerns and help them take the next steps to improve their well-being.

With mental health being a prime concern for both Prince William and his wife, Catherine, it seems fitting that he is there to help others directly — even if the person texting remains oblivious that it is the royal who is advising them.