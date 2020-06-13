Pray this novena to St. Anthony, the miracle-worker

St. Anthony of Padua is widely known as a powerful intercessor, especially for a miraculous response from God.
There are many different prayers to St. Anthony, including the following novena prayer. It is designed to be prayed for nine consecutive days for a specific intention, asking St. Anthony to implore God for a response.
It is important to remember God always answers our prayers. His response may not always be what we expected or wanted, but he always grants us exactly what we need.
O wonderful St. Anthony, glorious on account of the fame of your miracles, and through the condescension of Jesus in coming in the form of a little child to rest in your arms, obtain for me of His bounty the grace which I ardently desire from the depths of my heart . (State your intention)
You who were so compassionate toward miserable sinners, regard not the unworthiness of those who pray to you, but the glory of God that it may once again be magnified by the granting of the particular request (State your intention) which I now ask for with persevering earnestness. Amen
