Pray this novena to St. Anthony, the miracle-worker

St. Anthony of Padua is known as a miracle-worker, constantly interceding before God for a miraculous response to various prayer intentions. This is evidenced by the vast number of people over the centuries who have prayed to him in faith and have received a miraculous response to their prayers.

There are many different prayers to St. Anthony, including the following novena prayer. It is designed to be prayed for nine consecutive days for a specific intention, asking St. Anthony to implore God for a response.

It is important to remember God always answers our prayers. His response may not always be what we expected or wanted, but he always grants us exactly what we need.