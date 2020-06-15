Pope Francis: Giving blood a “simple but very important act”

Pope Francis on Sunday offered some words of encouragement to all those who donate blood, saying that a day to honor and encourage those who donate is a way to “encourage society to be in solidarity and sensitivity to those in need.”

The pope said this after praying the midday Angelus on Sunday, noting that it was World Blood Donor Day.

World Blood Donor Day has been celebrated each June 14 since 2005, a joint initiative of the World Health Organisation and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The pope said: