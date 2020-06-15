Aleteia
Church

Pope Francis: Giving blood a “simple but very important act”

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jun 15, 2020

Pope says that encouraging blood donors is a way to encourage society to be sensitive to those in need.

Pope Francis on Sunday offered some words of encouragement to all those who donate blood, saying that a day to honor and encourage those who donate is a way to “encourage society to be in solidarity and sensitivity to those in need.”

The pope said this after praying the midday Angelus on Sunday, noting that it was World Blood Donor Day.

World Blood Donor Day has been celebrated each June 14 since 2005, a joint initiative of the World Health Organisation and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The pope said:

Today is World Blood Donor Day. It is an opportunity to encourage society to be in solidarity and sensitivity to those in need. I greet the volunteers present and express my appreciation to all those who perform this simple but very important act of helping others: to donate blood.

Read more:
Dangerous side effect: Coronavirus scaring off blood donors
