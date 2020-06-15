When you have difficulty loving your enemies, pray this prayer

God can help soften your heart, especially when your feelings don’t allow much room for charity.
Yet as Christians we are called to imitate the example of Jesus, who even forgave those who killed him.
Here is an adapted prayer from the 19th-century book The key of Heaven that can help soften our heart a bit, praying for our “enemies,” asking God to bless them and show them his mercy.
O God, the lover of peace, and preserver of charity, give peace and true charity to all our enemies. Infuse into our hearts an inviolable love of your charity: that such desires as we conceive by your holy inspiration, may by no temptation be ever changed. In particular, look graciously upon (here name those you pray for), for whom we implore your mercy, and grant them health of mind and body, that they may love you with all their strength. Amen.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!