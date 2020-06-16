3 Prison communication firms team up to unite families on Father’s Day

Flikshop facilitates easy communications between families and their incarcerated loved ones.
Flikshop is a message service that exclusively works to keep those in prison in contact with their families. Its app takes digital messages and photos and converts them into postcards, which are then mailed to incarcerated loved ones. Costing only one dollar to send, Flikshop has been able to facilitate easy communication between members of over 148,000 families since it began its work in 2012.
The company was started by Marcus Bullock, who explained in an Youtube video that he came up with the idea after becoming an inmate himself when he was just 15. Using his time to further his education, Marcus studied business and came out of prison hopeful for his future, only to find that work is hard to find for an ex-felon. Rather than wait for an employer to take a chance on him, Bullock decided to start his own company, Flikshop, and he focused on a consumer base that is largely overlooked.
Today, Flikshop is primarily run by men and women who have criminal records, giving them a much needed chance to prove that those who have served their time should be afforded the opportunity to become productive citizens once more. Bullock said:
“There’s so many obstacles and barriers that are placed on the men and women who have that ‘F’ on their chest, that stands for felony, but we have to figure out ways to be able to jump over those hurdles and I’m grateful that God has blessed me with the energy to continue to keep pushing, even when the times get darkest.”
In a press release announcing the partnership between these three worthy companies, James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship praised the initiative, noting that communications with the family is “critical in their personal and spiritual growth while behind bars.” He said:
“That’s why this partnership with Flikshop is so important to us, especially during holidays like Father’s Day, during the COVID-19 pandemic when visitation in person isn’t possible. We also thank Stand Together for their generosity and belief in the healing power of reconciliation by way of family connections.”
In the coming weeks, Prison Fellowship, Flikshop, and Stand Together say they will share powerful stories about how the free postcards have helped to keep families connected during this challenging time.
Flikshop also offers the option to donate funds for messages, called Flikshop Angels. These gift cards cost $10 and are donated to children with imprisoned parents, allowing them to send up to 10 post cards. Those interested in becoming a Flikshop Angel should click here.
