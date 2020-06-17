Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
Church

Citing diplomat who saved Jews, Pope Francis calls for freedom of conscience

© Jeffrey Bruno/Aleteia
KRAKOW, POLAND 28 JULY: Pope Francis speaks at Blonia Park on July 28, 2016 in Krakow during the opening ceremony of the World Youth Days (WYD). Pope Francis is in Poland for an international Catholic youth festival with a mission to encourage openness to migrants.
Share
Print
VaticanNews.va | Jun 17, 2020

Pope says the freedom to follow one’s conscience must be respected “always and everywhere.”

During his general audience, Pope Francis recalled that June 17 marks the “Day of Conscience.”

The day was inspired by the testimony of Portuguese diplomat Aristides de Sousa Mendes, who, 80 years ago, decided to follow his conscience, and in doing so, saved the lives of thousands of Jews and many others who were being persecuted.

In his words on Wednesday, the Pope appealed that “freedom of conscience always and everywhere be respected.”  “May every Christian,” he said, “give an example of the consistency of an upright conscience enlightened by the Word of God.”

Act of Conscience

Aristides de Sousa Mendes’s act of conscience was deeply embedded in his Catholic faith. It led him to disregard the direct orders of his government to help those in need.

During the Second World War, de Sousa Mendes, despite knowing the consequences he would face for his actions, issued visas to all refugees regardless of nationality, race, religion, or political opinions.

“I could not have acted otherwise”

This sense of humanity and courage led to his ostracization from the world in which he had lived. He was unable to continue his job as a diplomat and was forbidden from earning a living in order to support his family. His children, too, were prevented from finding gainful employment.

He spent the rest of his life trying to clear his name but was ignored by the Portuguese political regime at the time.

Aristides de Sousa Mendes died in poverty on April 3, 1954 at the Franciscan Hospital in Lisbon. But even at the end of his life he knew his actions had been justified in saving thousands of innocent lives. As he put it himself, “I could not have acted otherwise, and I, therefore, accept all that has befallen me with love.”

Read more:
Federal court denies the “conscience rights” of medical professionals
Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. John Burger
    Priest dies of COVID-19 a day before his 25th anniversary
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
  6. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
  8. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.