Queen’s first Zoom call is to give thanks to caregivers

The British sovereign embraces new technology to share a vital message of gratitude.
As the British public acknowledge the hard work and devotion given by millions of unpaid caregivers during Carers Week, those who sacrifice their time, money, and very often their mental state, gave a little insight into what it takes caring for others.
To mark #CarersWeek2020, The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @CarersTrust to find out more about the challenges they face. pic.twitter.com/ieMyPWlNeV
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 11, 2020
One caregiver who joined the 40-minute meeting explained how those who have been called to look after vulnerable loved ones often don’t realize they’ve taken on the vital role for a couple of years. Caring for their loved ones is just a natural process in their daily lives.
One of the meeting’s participants, Miss Atkins, shared with the Daily Mail that it felt a little unreal to have the Queen herself online from Windsor Castle chatting to her while she was in her bedroom. She also explained the importance of such a call: “She was listening to what we were saying and paraphrasing it back to us. It felt lovely to be so appreciated.”
The Queen stayed in the meeting for 20 minutes and easily adapted to the new form of meeting, along with her daughter, Princess Anne. While it might seem a small gesture to some people, the effort we take in acknowledging and giving thanks to those involved in caring for others provides a real boost, whether we wear a crown or not.
Incredibly, there are 7 million unpaid caregivers in the UK alone, while in the United States 43.5 million people have cared for others in an unpaid position over the last year. These people are truly unsung heroes in society.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!