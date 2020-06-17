Saints are bridges between God and people, says pope

Pope Francis took up the prayer of Moses in his reflection at the general audience on June 17, noting how Moses prefigured Christ in his role as intercessor, and how all the saints, in imitation of Jesus, are called to this “intercessory attitude.”

Even when the people had sinned and created the golden calf as an idol, Moses interceded for them, as “the bridge.” Between the people and God, “he is in the middle,” the pope said. “He is an intercessor: for his people, for his flesh and blood, for his history, for his people and for the God who called him. He is the bridge.”

Francis noted that the word pontifex means bridge, and that this is the vocation for priests.

Explaining Moses’ prayer to God, he said: “Pastors are the bridges between the people, to whom they belong, and God, to whom they belong by vocation. This is what Moses is. ‘If you would only forgive their sin! But if you will not, then blot me out of the book that you have written. I do not want to get ahead at the expense of my people.'”