Lifestyle

5 Saints who were fathers of large families

FATHER AND CHILDREN
Jaren Jai Wicklund | Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Jun 18, 2020

These remarkable men were not only devout Christians but also devoted dads.

Click here to launch the slideshow

With Father’s Day approaching, it’s a great opportunity to meet holy men who managed to juggle a virtuous life while raising kids. While the thought of leading such an incredibly devout life alone might seem daunting, these saintly men managed to find time for their faith while also raising a large number of kids.

So if you want a little inspiration, or you just want to read more about some truly accomplished men, take a look at the slideshow.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

